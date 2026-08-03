Groupama Asset Managment Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Cummins were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cummins by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company's stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,289 shares of the company's stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

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Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $635.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $670.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.95. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $354.68 and a twelve month high of $737.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Cummins's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Cummins's payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $845.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price target on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Cummins from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $740.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.21, for a total value of $3,481,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,773.06. This represents a 29.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bonnie J. Fetch sold 652 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $456,523.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,177,519.01. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,684. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

See Also

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