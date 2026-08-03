Groupama Asset Managment Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Wabtec were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 667,699 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $166,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Wabtec in the first quarter valued at about $10,615,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 313,398 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $78,290,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 1st quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,719 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $291.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $184.26 and a 1-year high of $306.64.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.59%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 3,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $903,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,128 shares in the company, valued at $16,610,617.68. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total transaction of $304,787.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,071.98. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,671 shares of company stock worth $4,527,193. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wabtec from $308.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wabtec

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Further Reading

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