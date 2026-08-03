Groupama Asset Managment Has $778,000 Stock Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Nucor were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,407,540 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,633,554,000 after purchasing an additional 144,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nucor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,205 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $609,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $429,298,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919,883 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $313,152,000 after buying an additional 56,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, EVP Bradley Ford sold 2,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $519,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,132,242.37. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy J. Spicer sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,614,750. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,809. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Nucor Stock Down 0.0%

NUE opened at $257.19 on Monday. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $131.32 and a fifty-two week high of $270.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company's 50-day moving average is $242.94 and its 200 day moving average is $207.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nucor from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $224.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $273.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

Further Reading

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