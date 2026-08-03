Groupama Asset Managment Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,884 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Corteva were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 17,026,221 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,268,000 after buying an additional 10,675,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $504,001,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 202.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,458,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,362,000 after buying an additional 4,989,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 6,527.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,148,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,709 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Corteva by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,415,554 shares of the company's stock worth $219,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,248 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Corteva News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corteva reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.30 , exceeding the $2.24 analyst consensus and rising from $2.20 a year earlier. Seed pricing, productivity improvements, demand for newer genetics and traits, and growth in Crop Protection products supported margins. Reuters earnings report

Corteva reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , exceeding the $2.24 analyst consensus and rising from $2.20 a year earlier. Seed pricing, productivity improvements, demand for newer genetics and traits, and growth in Crop Protection products supported margins. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $3.60-$3.80 , reflecting strong first-half performance, operating improvements and growth platforms. Management also said it remains on track for the planned October 1 Vylor spin-off , a potential catalyst for improved business focus and valuation. Corteva first-half results and outlook

The company raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to , reflecting strong first-half performance, operating improvements and growth platforms. Management also said it remains on track for the planned , a potential catalyst for improved business focus and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive: Corteva has outperformed the broader market and agriculture-focused ETFs, while brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Momentum-focused analysis also highlights the company’s improving execution and fundamentals. Brokerage consensus rating

Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive: Corteva has outperformed the broader market and agriculture-focused ETFs, while brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Momentum-focused analysis also highlights the company’s improving execution and fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and higher guidance, one analysis argues that much of Corteva’s improved execution is already reflected in the stock, leaving limited upside unless earnings growth accelerates. Corteva valuation analysis

Despite the earnings beat and higher guidance, one analysis argues that much of Corteva’s improved execution is already reflected in the stock, leaving limited upside unless earnings growth accelerates. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $6.38 billion, below the $6.60 billion consensus and down 1.2% year over year. The sales miss, together with competitive pricing pressure, appears to be the main reason the stock moved lower despite the profit beat and raised outlook. Corteva second-quarter earnings summary

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Corteva from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $78.98 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $90.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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