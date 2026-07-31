Groupe la Francaise Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 295.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,723 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 103,629 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $861,670,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,521,545 shares of the company's stock worth $1,067,211,000 after buying an additional 7,927,238 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8,040.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,655,987 shares of the company's stock worth $380,666,000 after buying an additional 4,598,789 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,682,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,845,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $857,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.82.

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Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.33. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $99.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 10.04%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.49%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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