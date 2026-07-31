Groupe la Francaise Boosts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,396 shares of the game software company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,156 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $209.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $151.50 and a one year high of $209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Argus lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $201.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

More Electronic Arts News

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Positive Sentiment: All regulatory approvals reportedly completed: Electronic Arts said the acquisition by a consortium including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners has received the necessary regulatory clearances. The transaction is now expected to close next week, a significant catalyst for shareholders. Electronic Arts says all regulatory approvals for its sale have been completed

Electronic Arts said the acquisition by a consortium including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners has received the necessary regulatory clearances. The transaction is now expected to close next week, a significant catalyst for shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Deal certainty supports the stock: Multiple reports say EA’s $55 billion sale is on track to close next week. With the transaction nearing completion, investors have greater visibility into receiving the agreed consideration, although upside may be limited as the market price approaches the deal value. Electronic Arts Set to Close $55 Billion Go-Private Deal Next Week

Multiple reports say EA’s $55 billion sale is on track to close next week. With the transaction nearing completion, investors have greater visibility into receiving the agreed consideration, although upside may be limited as the market price approaches the deal value. Neutral Sentiment: Insider share sale: EA’s chief people officer sold 1,200 shares as the company prepares to go private. The transaction is relatively small and is unlikely to materially change the investment case. Electronic Arts' Chief People Officer Sells 1,200 Shares

EA’s chief people officer sold 1,200 shares as the company prepares to go private. The transaction is relatively small and is unlikely to materially change the investment case. Negative Sentiment: Executive pay and layoffs draw criticism: Reports that CEO Andrew Wilson received approximately $38.7 million in compensation while EA cut developers have created negative publicity and governance concerns. The criticism may weigh on sentiment, though its effect on the stock is likely limited while the merger remains the dominant driver. Amid layoffs, EA CEO earned $38.7 million

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,066 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.66, for a total value of $1,021,609.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 85,974 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,516.84. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,507,721.53. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,292,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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