Groupe la Francaise Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 148.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 165,428 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $36,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,909,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,287,546,000 after buying an additional 578,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,483,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,647,602,000 after acquiring an additional 541,887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,941,844 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,612,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,328,324 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,628,638,000 after acquiring an additional 76,488 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,840,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,438,699,000 after purchasing an additional 134,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.36.

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Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $148.49 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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