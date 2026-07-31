Groupe la Francaise Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Groupe la Francaise grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,982 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Datadog were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $268.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.76, a PEG ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $245.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Arete Research lifted their target price on Datadog from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Datadog from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 47,054 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.79, for a total transaction of $11,518,348.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 612,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $149,994,338.13. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.47, for a total transaction of $3,343,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,010,980.12. This trade represents a 45.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,486,587 shares of company stock worth $342,962,652. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street expects continued growth in Datadog’s upcoming report. The company’s previous quarter included $1.01 billion in revenue, up 32.1% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.60 versus the $0.51 consensus. Current guidance calls for second-quarter EPS of $0.57–$0.59. Datadog earnings expectations

Wall Street expects continued growth in Datadog’s upcoming report. The company’s previous quarter included $1.01 billion in revenue, up 32.1% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.60 versus the $0.51 consensus. Current guidance calls for second-quarter EPS of $0.57–$0.59. Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s rising use of multi-year customer contracts increased remaining performance obligations 51% to $3.48 billion. The backlog provides greater revenue visibility and supports confidence in the company’s 2026 outlook. Datadog multi-year contracts

Datadog’s rising use of multi-year customer contracts increased remaining performance obligations 51% to $3.48 billion. The backlog provides greater revenue visibility and supports confidence in the company’s 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly bullish. BTIG raised its price target to $289 from $255, while TD Cowen and Oppenheimer have set targets of $300. Investors are also responding to Datadog’s AI-related product expansion and its partnership with Cloudaware, which adds cloud-log coverage capabilities through the Datadog Marketplace. Cloudaware and Datadog partnership

Analyst sentiment remains broadly bullish. BTIG raised its price target to $289 from $255, while TD Cowen and Oppenheimer have set targets of $300. Investors are also responding to Datadog’s AI-related product expansion and its partnership with Cloudaware, which adds cloud-log coverage capabilities through the Datadog Marketplace. Neutral Sentiment: DDOG is trading near its 52-week high after a substantial six-month advance. Although institutional ownership and recent buying support demand, the stock’s very elevated valuation leaves limited room for an earnings disappointment.

DDOG is trading near its 52-week high after a substantial six-month advance. Although institutional ownership and recent buying support demand, the stock’s very elevated valuation leaves limited room for an earnings disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Insiders continue to sell shares, including a 20,000-share sale by Director Amit Agarwal for approximately $4.9 million. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing its bearish significance, but broad insider selling could still weigh on sentiment.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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