Groupe la Francaise Has $10.28 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Royal Gold were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Flax Pond Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.4% during the first quarter. Flax Pond Capital LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,767 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RGLD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $318.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Royal Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Royal Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD opened at $203.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.99 and a 52 week high of $306.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $107,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,852,424.70. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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