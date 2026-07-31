Groupe la Francaise Has $111.82 Million Stock Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Groupe la Francaise reduced its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,097 shares of the company's stock after selling 279,460 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises 1.5% of Groupe la Francaise's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Groupe la Francaise owned 0.15% of Ferrari worth $111,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 790.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

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Key Stories Impacting Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. Ferrari reported approximately €1.94 billion in revenue, with operating profit, net income and diluted EPS rising year over year. Reported EPS exceeded the roughly $2.83 consensus estimate, while revenue also topped forecasts. Ferrari Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ferrari reported approximately €1.94 billion in revenue, with operating profit, net income and diluted EPS rising year over year. Reported EPS exceeded the roughly $2.83 consensus estimate, while revenue also topped forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Personalization and favorable vehicle mix lifted results. Strong customer spending on customized vehicles boosted margins and profits. Ferrari said demand remains healthy, with its order book fully covering 2027, providing significant forward revenue visibility. Ferrari Buyers Keep Splurging on Custom Supercars

Strong customer spending on customized vehicles boosted margins and profits. Ferrari said demand remains healthy, with its order book fully covering 2027, providing significant forward revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari raised its 2026 guidance. Management cited sustained personalization demand, new-model deliveries and disciplined execution. The increase was modest, but it reinforced confidence that the earnings momentum can continue. Ferrari Raises 2026 Guidance After Q2 Earnings Beat

Management cited sustained personalization demand, new-model deliveries and disciplined execution. The increase was modest, but it reinforced confidence that the earnings momentum can continue. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation was a further strength. Operating cash flow reportedly rose sharply year over year, while Ferrari continued investing in its operations without signs of balance-sheet stress.

Operating cash flow reportedly rose sharply year over year, while Ferrari continued investing in its operations without signs of balance-sheet stress. Neutral Sentiment: The Luce EV appears commercially viable despite criticism. Ferrari’s CEO said the company is pleased with orders for its first fully electric model, and reports indicated that its 2026 sales target was reached quickly, particularly on Chinese demand. However, the model’s polarizing design and negative launch reviews remain a reputational and execution risk. Ferrari Very Pleased With Orders for Luce EV

Ferrari’s CEO said the company is pleased with orders for its first fully electric model, and reports indicated that its 2026 sales target was reached quickly, particularly on Chinese demand. However, the model’s polarizing design and negative launch reviews remain a reputational and execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains a consideration. With Ferrari trading at a premium earnings multiple, continued share appreciation likely depends on further earnings growth, successful new-model launches and sustained demand for high-margin personalization.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Ferrari from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $483.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $471.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RACE

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $398.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $312.51 and a 12-month high of $504.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.20 and a 200-day moving average of $352.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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