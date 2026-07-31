Groupe la Francaise Has $52.97 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,835 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 84,447 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $52,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company's stock.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 4.4%

AEM stock opened at $150.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $123.34 and a 1 year high of $255.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Agnico Eagle Mines's revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.69.

View Our Latest Report on AEM

Key Stories Impacting Agnico Eagle Mines

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agnico Eagle reported adjusted earnings of $3.05 per share , exceeding the $2.89 consensus estimate and rising from $1.94 a year earlier. Revenue increased 35% year over year to $3.77 billion, while record quarterly free cash flow reflected better-than-planned production, disciplined cost control and strong margins. Agnico Eagle Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Agnico Eagle reported adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $2.89 consensus estimate and rising from $1.94 a year earlier. Revenue increased 35% year over year to $3.77 billion, while record quarterly free cash flow reflected better-than-planned production, disciplined cost control and strong margins. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained its 2026 production outlook and highlighted record shareholder returns, supporting confidence in the company’s ability to convert elevated gold prices and operational performance into cash. Agnico Eagle Reports Higher Q2 Earnings

Management maintained its 2026 production outlook and highlighted record shareholder returns, supporting confidence in the company’s ability to convert elevated gold prices and operational performance into cash. Positive Sentiment: The earnings call and quarterly filings outlined continued investment in the Central Lapland region of Finland, including acquisitions that could strengthen Agnico Eagle’s long-term exploration and growth pipeline. Agnico Eagle Accelerates Finnish Expansion

The earnings call and quarterly filings outlined continued investment in the Central Lapland region of Finland, including acquisitions that could strengthen Agnico Eagle’s long-term exploration and growth pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market implied volatility has risen, signaling increased expectations for AEM price movement around the earnings release, but not indicating a clear directional bias. Implied Volatility Surging for Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Options

Options-market implied volatility has risen, signaling increased expectations for AEM price movement around the earnings release, but not indicating a clear directional bias. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $3.77 billion narrowly missed the $3.78 billion estimate, and updated production and spending guidance suggests potential changes to the company’s cost and capital plans. Agnico Eagle's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Quarterly revenue of $3.77 billion narrowly missed the $3.78 billion estimate, and updated production and spending guidance suggests potential changes to the company’s cost and capital plans. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group lowered its 2026 and 2027 EPS forecasts, while the broader analyst-rating commentary cautioned that favorable brokerage recommendations may be overly optimistic. These revisions could limit upside despite the strong quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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