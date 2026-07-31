Groupe la Francaise Increases Stock Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. $ORLA

Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA - Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise owned 0.36% of Orla Mining worth $20,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,500 shares of the company's stock worth $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,202,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,882,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,360,000 after purchasing an additional 756,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Orla Mining Trading Up 5.6%

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Orla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Orla Mining's payout ratio is presently -599.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Orla Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.00.

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About Orla Mining

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

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