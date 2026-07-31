Groupe la Francaise Lowers Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Groupe la Francaise trimmed its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,361 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 442,043 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for approximately 0.9% of Groupe la Francaise's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Groupe la Francaise owned about 0.10% of CRH worth $66,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CRH by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $141.19.

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CRH Stock Down 3.4%

NYSE CRH opened at $96.36 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $93.58 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting CRH

Here are the key news stories impacting CRH this week:

Positive Sentiment: CRH reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $10.8 billion, up 6% year over year, while net income rose 13% to $1.5 billion. Growth was supported by pricing, underlying demand, acquisitions and gains from divestitures. CRH Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

CRH reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $10.8 billion, up 6% year over year, while net income rose 13% to $1.5 billion. Growth was supported by pricing, underlying demand, acquisitions and gains from divestitures. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.21, exceeding the $2.02 analyst consensus, while revenue also topped expectations of $10.68 billion. EPS increased from $1.94 in the year-earlier quarter. CRH Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.21, exceeding the $2.02 analyst consensus, while revenue also topped expectations of $10.68 billion. EPS increased from $1.94 in the year-earlier quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained a constructive view of demand from infrastructure and other nonresidential projects, and expects its Arcosa transaction to generate approximately $175 million in synergies as the deal advances. CRH 2026 EBITDA and Arcosa Deal

Management maintained a constructive view of demand from infrastructure and other nonresidential projects, and expects its Arcosa transaction to generate approximately $175 million in synergies as the deal advances. Neutral Sentiment: CRH’s 2026 adjusted EBITDA target is $8.1 billion to $8.5 billion, reflecting continued growth potential but also a broad range for execution and market conditions. The company is also targeting completion of its largest acquisition to date by year-end. CRH Quarterly Earnings and Planned Deal

CRH’s 2026 adjusted EBITDA target is $8.1 billion to $8.5 billion, reflecting continued growth potential but also a broad range for execution and market conditions. The company is also targeting completion of its largest acquisition to date by year-end. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $5.60 to $6.05 has a midpoint below the roughly $5.95 analyst consensus, which may have prompted investors to lock in gains or reduce expectations despite the quarterly beat. CRH Q2 Earnings Metrics

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $5.60 to $6.05 has a midpoint below the roughly $5.95 analyst consensus, which may have prompted investors to lock in gains or reduce expectations despite the quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: Subdued residential construction activity, linked partly to elevated mortgage rates, remains a drag on some businesses. That weakness tempers the otherwise strong infrastructure and pricing outlook. CRH Stock and Q2 Earnings Beat

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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