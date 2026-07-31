Groupe la Francaise Purchases 150,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 0.12% of Alamos Gold worth $22,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,604 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $64,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,695 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $200,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 129.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,013,866 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,111,000 after purchasing an additional 571,536 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 375.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 980,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 774,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,217 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts: Sign Up

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AGI opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.55. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $594.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.58 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 52.64%.The company's revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Alamos Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Weiss Ratings cut Alamos Gold from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alamos Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alamos Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alamos Gold earned $0.59 per share , exceeding the $0.52 analyst consensus by $0.07. Revenue reached $594.1 million , essentially matching the $593.6 million consensus estimate and rising 35.6% year over year. Alamos Gold Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Alamos Gold earned , exceeding the $0.52 analyst consensus by $0.07. Revenue reached , essentially matching the $593.6 million consensus estimate and rising 35.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained strong, with a net margin above 50%, while quarterly EPS increased from $0.34 a year earlier to $0.59. The results reinforce the company’s earnings momentum and benefit from favorable gold prices. Alamos Gold Q2 2026 Earnings

Profitability remained strong, with a net margin above 50%, while quarterly EPS increased from $0.34 a year earlier to $0.59. The results reinforce the company’s earnings momentum and benefit from favorable gold prices. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings presentation and conference call provide additional details on production, costs, development projects and the outlook; investors are focused on whether operating improvements can support continued growth after the strong quarterly performance. Alamos Gold Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings presentation and conference call provide additional details on production, costs, development projects and the outlook; investors are focused on whether operating improvements can support continued growth after the strong quarterly performance. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, valuation-focused coverage argues that the shares may be fairly valued—or as much as 43% above estimated fair value—following a roughly 296% run. That creates room for profit-taking when revenue only meets expectations rather than materially exceeding them. Could Alamos Gold Be 43% Below Fair Value Following Q2 Results?

Despite the earnings beat, valuation-focused coverage argues that the shares may be fairly valued—or as much as 43% above estimated fair value—following a roughly 296% run. That creates room for profit-taking when revenue only meets expectations rather than materially exceeding them. Negative Sentiment: Trading pressure is technically significant: volume was more than twice the recent average, and AGI remained below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. This suggests investors are locking in gains or demanding stronger forward guidance before bidding the stock higher.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alamos Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alamos Gold wasn't on the list.

While Alamos Gold currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here