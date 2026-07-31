Groupe la Francaise Purchases 285,749 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Groupe la Francaise increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 204.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,749 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 285,749 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,616,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,900 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,683,675 shares of the company's stock worth $403,214,000 after buying an additional 1,547,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Warner Bros. Discovery

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Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Research Partners cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

See Also

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