Groupe la Francaise Purchases New Position in OneStream, Inc. $OS

Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 509,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,228,000. Groupe la Francaise owned about 0.21% of OneStream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OneStream during the 4th quarter worth about $5,051,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in OneStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,984,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OneStream by 299.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 82,329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of OneStream by 2,443.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 55,344 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream in the first quarter worth about $12,566,000.

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OneStream Stock Performance

OS stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. OneStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.99.

OneStream Profile

OneStream Software, Inc NASDAQ: OS is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company's flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

See Also

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