Groupe la Francaise Sells 33,182 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Groupe la Francaise trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,969 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 33,182 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.2% of Groupe la Francaise's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $86,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $496.25.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 7.9%

TSM stock opened at $404.18 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50 day moving average is $427.14 and its 200-day moving average is $384.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 50.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,850. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,857 shares of company stock worth $1,167,094. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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