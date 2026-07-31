Groupe la Francaise Sells 34,098 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Groupe la Francaise decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 34,098 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Chubb were worth $19,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chubb by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $350.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.87 and a 200-day moving average of $328.58. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $365.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.77 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Chubb's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 27.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $340.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $340.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $362.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $301.00 target price on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $360.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 8,502 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $3,099,319.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,302,860.46. This represents a 20.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

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