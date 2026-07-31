Groupe la Francaise Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Groupe la Francaise lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,485 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 5,744 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Groupe la Francaise's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $617.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,651 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,815. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $576.77 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $503.98 and its 200 day moving average is $511.55. The stock has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.27 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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