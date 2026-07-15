Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. $PAC Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC - Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,699 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 9,981 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 20.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAC

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Performance

NYSE:PAC opened at $226.46 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $206.91 and a twelve month high of $300.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.75 and a 200-day moving average of $254.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: PAC, commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long‐term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

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