GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 124,411 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 339.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 124,411 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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