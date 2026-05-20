GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,480.50. This trade represents a 660.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DT opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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