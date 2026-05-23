GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 26,326 CubeSmart $CUBE

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,326 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,034 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2,806.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 228,407 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 220,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,468 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 50,078 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $949,530.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 205,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,411,438.14. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised CubeSmart from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised CubeSmart to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

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CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.11. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.25 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 28.93%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.30%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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