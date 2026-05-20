GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 121.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,842 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,916.90. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $74.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. HF Sinclair's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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