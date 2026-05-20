GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 119,857 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Free Report) by 557.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,372 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 119,857 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 406,688 shares of the company's stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 90,970 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 171,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 116.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 244,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 115.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 830,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 279.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 215,343 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.60. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.73 million. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARLO. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.40.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 25,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $351,734.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 583,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,755.92. This represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 179,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $2,472,393.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 614,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,473,115.30. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 530,478 shares of company stock worth $7,542,693 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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