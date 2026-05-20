GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 26,552 Shares of Century Aluminum Company $CENX

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) by 132.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,609 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,552 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Century Aluminum alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company's stock.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.91. Century Aluminum Company has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Century Aluminum's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CENX shares. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 target price on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CENX

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Dezee sold 66,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $3,347,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,655.84. The trade was a 40.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 10,529 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $594,993.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 56,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,895.93. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 251,626 shares of company stock worth $13,619,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Century Aluminum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Century Aluminum wasn't on the list.

While Century Aluminum currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here