GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 256.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,215 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings in Vistra were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd bought a new position in Vistra in the second quarter worth approximately $145,987,000. Situational Awareness LP boosted its position in Vistra by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,274,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,948,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,072.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 528,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,459,000 after acquiring an additional 504,324 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,803 shares of the company's stock worth $276,141,000 after acquiring an additional 478,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vistra by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 635,015 shares of the company's stock worth $124,412,000 after acquiring an additional 409,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $132.66 and a 52 week high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VST

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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