GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU - Free Report) by 185.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,258 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 300,522 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 131.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,534 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 51,377 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 185,801 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,789,448 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $23,085,000 after buying an additional 274,892 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,678 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JBLU opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JetBlue Airways news, Director Thomas Winkelmann sold 35,473 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $166,723.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,379 shares in the company, valued at $62,881.30. The trade was a 72.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.40 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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