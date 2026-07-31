GTS Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

GTS Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.7% of GTS Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company's stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company's stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company's stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,155.97 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,151.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,043.41. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing expansion supports future demand. Lilly and Resilience are investing $750 million to expand U.S. production of diabetes and obesity medicines. The project is expected to add at least 400 jobs in West Chester, Ohio, and lift Resilience’s Ohio workforce above 1,400. Lilly says the investment is part of approximately $55 billion committed to U.S. manufacturing, helping address supply constraints and support growth. Lilly Boosts Diabetes and Obesity Capacity With $750 Million Deal

Lilly and Resilience are investing $750 million to expand U.S. production of diabetes and obesity medicines. The project is expected to add at least 400 jobs in West Chester, Ohio, and lift Resilience’s Ohio workforce above 1,400. Lilly says the investment is part of approximately $55 billion committed to U.S. manufacturing, helping address supply constraints and support growth. Positive Sentiment: Retatrutide reaches a late-stage clinical milestone. Lilly completed a Phase 3 trial of retatrutide, its next-generation obesity and diabetes candidate. The completion sets up a potentially important catalyst when results are released, particularly because the drug could expand Lilly’s position in weight management and related cardiovascular markets. Lilly’s Retatrutide Trial Reaches Completion

Lilly completed a Phase 3 trial of retatrutide, its next-generation obesity and diabetes candidate. The completion sets up a potentially important catalyst when results are released, particularly because the drug could expand Lilly’s position in weight management and related cardiovascular markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly favorable, with brokerages assigning a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Commentators also point to Lilly’s expanding drug pipeline beyond its current weight-loss products as a longer-term growth driver. Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Analyst coverage remains broadly favorable, with brokerages assigning a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Commentators also point to Lilly’s expanding drug pipeline beyond its current weight-loss products as a longer-term growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly’s planned $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley would broaden its pipeline into psychedelic-based treatments, but the deal also introduces development and integration risk and is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Eli Lilly Is Acquiring AtaiBeckley for $2.8 Billion

Lilly’s planned $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley would broaden its pipeline into psychedelic-based treatments, but the deal also introduces development and integration risk and is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank reduced its 2026 EPS forecast to $35.34 from $36.33, although the revised estimate remains above the broader consensus of $34.91. The adjustment may be weighing on sentiment while LLY trades at a premium valuation and near its 12-month high. Eli Lilly Analyst Estimate Update

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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