Guardian Capital LLC Buys New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Guardian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Guardian Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after buying an additional 1,213,529 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after buying an additional 769,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after buying an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,380.64. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $144.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.79. The company has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a PE ratio of 150.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Phillip Securities upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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