Guardian Capital LLC Takes $767,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Guardian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,706 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. May Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 8,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 6,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $422.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.79. The stock's 50-day moving average is $386.41 and its 200-day moving average is $418.28. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.21 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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