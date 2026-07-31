Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. $GRDN Stock Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN - Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,181 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 103,177 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.72% of Guardian Pharmacy Services worth $13,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 418.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,046,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,922,000 after acquiring an additional 845,048 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 609.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 822,784 shares of the company's stock worth $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 706,823 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $19,126,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 725.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,038 shares of the company's stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 300,587 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,136 shares of the company's stock worth $31,538,000 after purchasing an additional 187,963 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRDN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.83.

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Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE GRDN opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.05.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 3.64%.The company had revenue of $336.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company's Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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