Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Stock Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,804 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 53,891 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 703.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts: Sign Up

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $125.13 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $142.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $272.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,001 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $164,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,385.86. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,935 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $317,069.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,824,755.46. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,887,686. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Guidewire Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Guidewire Software wasn't on the list.

While Guidewire Software currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here