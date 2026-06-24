Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,814 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 28,993 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,213,832,000 after buying an additional 1,517,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,952,933,000 after buying an additional 248,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,154,831,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813,193 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,743,432,000 after buying an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $269.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $304.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $287.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $334.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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