GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 43,704 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,855 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure makes up approximately 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $95,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,929,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on STRL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $720.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRL

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of STRL opened at $842.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.82. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.00 and a 1 year high of $1,005.68. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $649.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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