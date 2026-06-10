GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,198 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,063 shares during the quarter. Medpace comprises 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Medpace worth $87,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,929,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 939 shares of the company's stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $466.79 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.07 and a 52-week high of $628.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Medpace's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medpace from $565.00 to $477.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $467.08.

View Our Latest Report on MEDP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,829,500. This trade represents a 67.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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