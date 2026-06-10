GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,891 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.54% of HealthEquity worth $42,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $169,956,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $66,927,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,448 shares of the company's stock worth $116,016,000 after purchasing an additional 661,795 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 229,985.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,843,000 after purchasing an additional 478,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in HealthEquity by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,716,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,688,000 after purchasing an additional 451,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,141 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,690. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $219,510.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,775,970. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 13,081 shares of company stock worth $1,193,000 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.21. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.76 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

See Also

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