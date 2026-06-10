GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 17,287 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,019 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 17,287 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Sun Communities worth $49,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 420,047 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $52,048,000 after acquiring an additional 299,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,439 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $80,596,000 after acquiring an additional 149,172 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 13,962 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,051.14. The trade was a 70.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $124.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.13 and a 200 day moving average of $127.36.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Sun Communities's payout ratio is 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Sun Communities from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sun Communities

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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