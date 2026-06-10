GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 19,747 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,644 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 19,747 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.73% of Dorman Products worth $65,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DORM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 594.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Dorman Products by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 417 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 827 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM opened at $127.98 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.99. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.44 and a 1 year high of $166.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.80 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 8.84%.Dorman Products's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research raised Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dorman Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dorman Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DORM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 947 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total value of $97,607.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,068,924.11. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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