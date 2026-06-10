GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 269,796 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553,789 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 269,796 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Viavi Solutions worth $45,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,639,682 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $84,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,323,000. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1,198.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,181,705 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $21,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 772.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,163,336 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company's stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 10,693 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $566,729.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,082,211. This trade represents a 21.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $149,875.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,471 shares in the company, valued at $850,286.16. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 4.8%

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -193.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viavi Solutions

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viavi Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viavi Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Viavi Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here