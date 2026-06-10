GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,197 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $46,729,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of CSW Industrials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 12.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,475,707.42. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total transaction of $291,596.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,605,146.50. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,180 shares of company stock worth $1,465,478. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $328.57.

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CSW Industrials Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE:CSW opened at $278.15 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.45 and a 52 week high of $337.02. The stock's fifty day moving average is $276.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $308.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm's revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is 17.96%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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