Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Written by MarketBeat
July 3, 2026
Halozyme Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its Halozyme Therapeutics stake by 13.1% in the first quarter, selling 102,272 shares and ending with 679,563 shares valued at about $43.9 million.
  • Halozyme’s recent earnings beat expectations, reporting $1.60 EPS and $376.7 million in revenue for the quarter, with revenue up 42.2% year over year. The company also raised its FY2026 guidance to $7.75-$8.25 EPS.
  • Despite some insider selling and one analyst target reduction, Wall Street remains broadly positive on HALO, with eight Buy ratings and a consensus price target of $81.60.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 102,272 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $43,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 117.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,084,650. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $690,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,030,564.60. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,687,400. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2%

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Halozyme Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Halozyme Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
By Thomas Hughes | June 29, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
By Nathan Reiff | June 28, 2026
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
By Thomas Hughes | July 1, 2026
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
By Ryan Hasson | June 26, 2026
tc pixel
Greatest Hedge Fund Manager of All Time: Get Out of Stocks
Greatest Hedge Fund Manager of All Time: Get Out of Stocks
From TradeSmith (Ad)
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
By Bridget Bennett | June 29, 2026
JPMorgan Stands by Sky-High Broadcom Target as Shares Slide
JPMorgan Stands by Sky-High Broadcom Target as Shares Slide
By Leo Miller | June 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren‘t Ready.
The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren't Ready.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: July‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: July's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines