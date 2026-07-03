Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 102,272 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $43,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 117.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,084,650. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $690,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,030,564.60. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,687,400. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2%

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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