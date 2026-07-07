Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. $CADL

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL - Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 904,051 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 155,996 shares during the period. Candel Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. owned 1.23% of Candel Therapeutics worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,472 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company's stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Candel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 28.05 and a quick ratio of 28.05. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $734.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.16. Analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Candel Therapeutics

In related news, insider Francesca Barone sold 23,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $235,876.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $778,261.72. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $70,140.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 83,865 shares in the company, valued at $840,327.30. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Candel Therapeutics Profile

Candel Therapeutics NASDAQ: CADL is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the development of next-generation oncolytic viral therapies designed to treat solid tumors. The company's lead candidate, CAN-2409, is a locally administered, gene-delivered viral therapy engineered to selectively replicate in cancer cells and induce immunogenic cell death. Candel leverages proprietary virus engineering platforms to enhance tumor-specific replication and stimulate anti-tumor immune responses, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs.

In addition to its lead program, Candel's pipeline includes CAN-3110, an oncolytic herpes simplex virus targeting recurrent high-grade glioma, and other novel viral constructs being explored for a variety of solid tumor indications.

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