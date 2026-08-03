Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $7.82 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,034 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,512 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Key Merck & Co., Inc. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $130.49 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.53 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $322.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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