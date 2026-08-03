Hamilton Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Hamilton Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 17,071 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $34,406,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $116,693,000 after acquiring an additional 368,193 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,362,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:BMY opened at $65.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.44. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 66.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is currently 55.51%.

Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and raised guidance: Bristol Myers reported adjusted EPS of $2.04 versus the $1.60 consensus and revenue of $12.97 billion versus expectations of $11.74 billion. Revenue rose 5.7% year over year. Management raised 2026 EPS guidance to $6.75-$7.00 and revenue guidance to $49-$50 billion, both above Wall Street estimates. Bristol Myers raises 2026 forecast as Eliquis, newer medicines power results

Bristol Myers reported adjusted EPS of $2.04 versus the $1.60 consensus and revenue of $12.97 billion versus expectations of $11.74 billion. Revenue rose 5.7% year over year. Management raised 2026 EPS guidance to $6.75-$7.00 and revenue guidance to $49-$50 billion, both above Wall Street estimates. Positive Sentiment: Growth products are gaining momentum: Eliquis sales, along with newer medicines including Camzyos, Reblozyl, Opdivo Qvantig and Breyanzi, drove results. The growth portfolio now contributes roughly 60% of revenue, helping offset pressure from older products. Bristol-Myers Squibb Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Eliquis sales, along with newer medicines including Camzyos, Reblozyl, Opdivo Qvantig and Breyanzi, drove results. The growth portfolio now contributes roughly 60% of revenue, helping offset pressure from older products. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised targets: JPMorgan lifted its target from $67 to $73 and maintained an “overweight” rating, while Truist raised its target from $65 to $70 and reaffirmed “buy.” These revisions suggest analysts see additional upside following the earnings beat.

JPMorgan lifted its target from $67 to $73 and maintained an “overweight” rating, while Truist raised its target from $65 to $70 and reaffirmed “buy.” These revisions suggest analysts see additional upside following the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is back in focus: Analysts note that BMY’s strong performance and recent rally have reduced the margin of safety, despite relatively attractive valuation and dividend support. RBC raised its target to $64 but retained a “sector perform” rating, implying the shares may remain range-bound. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Catalyst Delays May Keep Stock Range-Bound, RBC Says

Analysts note that BMY’s strong performance and recent rally have reduced the margin of safety, despite relatively attractive valuation and dividend support. RBC raised its target to $64 but retained a “sector perform” rating, implying the shares may remain range-bound. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline timing and legacy declines remain risks: Delayed readouts or launches for Milvexian and Cobenfy, along with declines in older medicines such as Opdivo, could temper the growth outlook and postpone upcoming catalysts.

Delayed readouts or launches for Milvexian and Cobenfy, along with declines in older medicines such as Opdivo, could temper the growth outlook and postpone upcoming catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Bearish options activity: Traders purchased 44,620 put options, about 77% above typical daily volume, signaling increased hedging or speculation on downside risk.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

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