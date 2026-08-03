Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 38,916 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) by 103.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,700 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,916 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health makes up about 1.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Guardant Health worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $114,421,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,078 shares of the company's stock worth $575,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $128,499,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 674.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 851,958 shares of the company's stock worth $87,019,000 after purchasing an additional 741,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 89.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,205,701 shares of the company's stock worth $111,371,000 after purchasing an additional 569,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company's stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, Director Myrtle S. Potter sold 1,556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total transaction of $204,084.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,556.36. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Musa Tariq sold 1,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total value of $255,893.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,449,055.68. The trade was a 15.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 708,565 shares of company stock worth $90,556,597. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Guardant Health from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GH

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $161.99 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $176.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company's 50-day moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average is $113.42.

Guardant Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Guardant Health this week:

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Guardant Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Guardant Health wasn't on the list.

While Guardant Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here