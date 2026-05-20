Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 65,019 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,190 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,019 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $36,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 539.2% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 172,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 4,859 shares of the company's stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,514 shares of the company's stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,759.61. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $26,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,186,250. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,343 shares of company stock worth $35,864,569. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.29. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $62.63 and a one year high of $153.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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