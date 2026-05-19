Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 20,429 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $85,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $15,780,919,000 after purchasing an additional 771,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,678,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,266,066,000 after acquiring an additional 630,574 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,939,435,000 after acquiring an additional 392,097 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.26. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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