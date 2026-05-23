Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,800 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 171,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.18% of Amcor worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,077,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,335,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $945,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,627 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 108,333,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $866,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,111,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,344,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company's stock.

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Amcor Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE AMCR opened at $38.43 on Friday. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.06%.The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Amcor's payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

More Amcor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amcor announced a global startup challenge, “Lift-Off -- Rigids,” which could support longer-term innovation and new packaging solutions. Amcor launches global call for startups for Amcor Lift-Off -- Rigids challenge

Amcor announced a global startup challenge, “Lift-Off -- Rigids,” which could support longer-term innovation and new packaging solutions. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still expect Amcor to earn $3.97 per share for the current full year, so the company remains close to consensus despite the revisions.

Analysts still expect Amcor to earn $3.97 per share for the current full year, so the company remains close to consensus despite the revisions. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered FY2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS estimates, signaling modestly weaker earnings expectations ahead. Amcor Seeks Startups for Lift-Off Rigids Challenge

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amcor from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amcor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMCR

Amcor Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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