Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $109.46 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339,552 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 782,957 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $109,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after acquiring an additional 297,132 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,667,121,000 after acquiring an additional 182,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,386,313 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,311,457,000 after acquiring an additional 867,719 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,422,708 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $923,919,000 after acquiring an additional 263,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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